MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-03-05-08-09-14-15-16-17-19-21
(two, three, five, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
Pick 4 Midday
6-9-8-2
(six, nine, eight, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
South Dakota's Noem applies for 2023 Rushmore fireworks
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday said she has applied for permission to hold a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day 2023, persisting even though the National Park Service has denied her requests for the past two years.
Inspired
Minneapolis ultrarunner encourages Indigenous women to rise above their challenges
Verna Volker took up running to lose baby weight, but her mission quickly grew.
Sports
WNBA's Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russian court
American basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial Friday, 4 1/2 months after her arrest on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for a Russian team, in a case that has unfolded amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were: