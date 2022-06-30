MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-04-07-08-09-10-14-17-18-19

(one, three, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-5-5-7

(five, five, five, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000