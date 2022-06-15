MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-07-11-14-15-16-18-21-22

(one, two, three, seven, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-4-5

(nine, two, four, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 273,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 258,000,000