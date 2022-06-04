MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-03-04-06-07-09-11-12-13-16-18
(one, three, four, six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen)
Pick 3 Midday
4-3-8
(four, three, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
9-1-5-9
(nine, one, five, nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 184,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Rock band Queen, Paddington Bear kick off Jubilee concert
Queen Elizabeth II may have to miss a star-studded London concert in her honor Saturday, but she brought the house down when she appeared in a surprise video recorded with another British national treasure: Paddington Bear.
Nation
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges
"Tiger King" star Bhagavan "Doc" Antle was arrested by the FBI and expected to appear in court Monday to face federal money laundering charges, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Business
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were: