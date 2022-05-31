MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-04-06-10-14-15-16-18-20-21

(one, two, four, six, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-5

(four, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-3-7

(eight, four, three, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 168,000,000