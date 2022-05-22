MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-04-06-09-10-12-14-15-18-19-21
(two, four, six, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
7-0-1
(seven, zero, one)
Pick 4 Midday
5-5-7-7
(five, five, seven, seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 143,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 125,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
Review: 'Delphine Jones Takes a Chance,' by Beth Morrey
Books in brief
Variety
James Lileks: Another day, another need for a shot
I finally got a shingles shot. I hope there's no hail in the next week or I'll have to get another. Ha ha! You know,…
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were: