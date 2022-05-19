MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-04-07-09-10-14-17-18-20-21

(one, two, four, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-5-6

(five, three, five, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 117,000,000