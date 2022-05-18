MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-05-09-11-12-13-14-16-19-22

(two, three, five, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-4-1

(eight, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-8-1-2

(two, eight, one, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000