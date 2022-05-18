MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-03-05-09-11-12-13-14-16-19-22
(two, three, five, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
8-4-1
(eight, four, one)
Pick 4 Midday
2-8-1-2
(two, eight, one, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Nation
Jill Biden, Selena Gomez lead talk on youth mental health
Selena Gomez joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy at the White House on Wednesday for a conversation about youth mental health.