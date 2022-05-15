MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-05-06-07-08-13-15-19-21-22

(two, four, five, six, seven, eight, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-3

(four, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-0-8

(five, six, zero, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 112,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000