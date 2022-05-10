MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

04-08-10-11-12-13-16-18-19-20-21

(four, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

5-2-1

(five, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-8-9

(eight, seven, eight, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $68 million