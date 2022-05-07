MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-04-05-06-09-12-13-14-16-18-19
(one, four, five, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
Pick 3 Midday
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
Pick 4 Midday
3-0-4-7
(three, zero, four, seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $51 million
