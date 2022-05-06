Share on Pinterest

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-04-05-11-12-13-14-16-17-19-20

(one, four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

2-6-2-0

(two, six, two, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $51 million