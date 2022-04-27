MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-05-07-08-09-10-15-16-17-18-19

(three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-4

(zero, one, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-0-6

(zero, five, zero, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $454 million