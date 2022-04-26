MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-05-07-08-10-11-12-13-16-18-19
(two, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
Pick 3 Midday
1-8-8
(one, eight, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
5-9-6-3
(five, nine, six, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $454 million
Business
Outgoing Times editor to lead fellowship for local probes
Dean Baquet, outgoing executive editor of The New York Times, will lead a fellowship program focusing on local investigative journalism projects at the Times.
World
Explosions in Moldovan region near Ukraine spark war worries
Two explosions in a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked a pair of powerful broadcast antennas out of service in Moldova's separatist region of Trans-Dniester, local police said Tuesday.
Nation
Kim Kardashian testifies, causes stir at 'Blac Chyna' trial
Kim Kardashian testified Tuesday that she had no memory of making any attempt to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and his former fiancée Blac Chyna. But she acknowledged demanding that Chyna be kept off of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" after hearing Chyna had abused her brother.
Music
Bob Dylan disc to be the first in a new high-fidelity format developed by T Bone Burnett
The celebrated producer promises a sound superior to vinyl, CD and streaming.
Nation
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.