MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-05-07-08-10-11-12-13-16-18-19

(two, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-6-3

(five, nine, six, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $454 million