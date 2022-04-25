MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

04-06-08-12-14-15-16-18-19-20-22

(four, six, eight, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-7-0

(one, seven, seven, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $421 million