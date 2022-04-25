MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
All or Nothing Midday
04-06-08-12-14-15-16-18-19-20-22
(four, six, eight, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
1-7-7-0
(one, seven, seven, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink First look: Minneapolis Club ushers in a new era as its nod to Charlie's Cafe opens to the public
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink First look: Minneapolis Club ushers in a new era as its nod to Charlie's Cafe opens to the public
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.
Variety
UK: More links between common virus, hepatitis in children
British health officials investigating the cause of a spike in acute hepatitis, or liver inflammation, among children said there is increasing evidence that it is linked to a common virus.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were: