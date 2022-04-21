MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-05-08-10-16-17-18-20-21-22

(one, three, five, eight, ten, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-8

(two, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-0-2

(seven, eight, zero, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $400 million