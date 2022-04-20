MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

04-10-11-12-13-14-17-18-20-21-22

(four, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-5

(zero, one, five)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-6-8

(four, one, six, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $370 million