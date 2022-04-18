MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

05-06-07-10-12-14-15-16-17-19-21

(five, six, seven, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-9-9-7

(four, nine, nine, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $348 million