MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Midday
03-06-07-09-10-11-13-14-16-20-22
(three, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
3-9-3
(three, nine, three)
Pick 4 Midday
3-8-1-4
(three, eight, one, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Live Updates | Zelenskyy says Mariupol's fate key to talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainian media that the continuing siege of Mariupol could scuttle any attempts to find a negotiated end to the war.
Variety
Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters
On all but three Sunday afternoons since last Easter, Bob Guerra — a Catholic deacon — has carefully packed his favorite crucifix, a Spanish-language Bible, hundreds of Communion wafers secured in Ziploc bags and other liturgical items into a plastic storage box.
Home & Garden
Maple Grove couple's lakeshore restoration project nurtures monarch butterflies
Star Tribune Beautiful Garden winner shelters butterflies and serves as an educational tool.
Local
Church choirs in the Twin Cities are singing joyful praise together again
Easter Sunday's celebratory sounds set to return for singers and congregations.
Nation
Students make video to prove their high school needs repairs
The short documentary video opens with a high school student explaining how human waste flows up from the ground and floods an area where he and his friends eat lunch.