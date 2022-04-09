MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-03-06-07-13-14-18-19-20-21-22
(two, three, six, seven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
1-3-0-1
(one, three, zero, one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $268 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Mexico's navy will manage tourism in converted island prison
A small archipelago off Mexico's Pacific coast that had been home to an island prison colony is finalizing preparations to receive tourists.
Sports
ESPN's 'KayRod Cast' looks to blend conversation with game
Seven months after Peyton and Eli Manning provided a template on how alternate broadcasts could succeed, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay think they can improve on it.
Business
Pressure mounts on Sri Lanka leader to quit as crisis grows
Thousands of Sri Lankans rallied in the country's main business district and Christian clergy marched in the capital to observe a day of protest on Saturday calling on the debt-ridden nation's president to resign, as anxiety and anger over shortages simmered.
Business
Air traffic controllers' protest delays flights in Warsaw
Air travel authorities in Poland are warning travellers of possible flight delays and cancellations at Warsaw's airport due to a protest and some flight controllers quitting their jobs.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday: