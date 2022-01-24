MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-08-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-22

(one, two, eight, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-7

(three, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-2-5

(five, one, two, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $396 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $82 million