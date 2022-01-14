MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-03-06-07-10-13-15-16-17-19-22
(one, three, six, seven, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
Pick 4 Midday
3-5-8-8
(three, five, eight, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $48 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals
The late Betty White was a tireless lifetime advocate for animals, from caring for those without homes to launching her own weekly TV show, "The Pet Set," dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets.
Inspired
For addicts, a spiritual renewal
The Rev. Ed Treat knows firsthand the struggles of addiction. He founded the Center of Addiction & Faith to foster honest talk about both.
Inspired
Problem Solvers: Pilot program allows approved Minnesota legal paraprofessionals to represent and advise clients
The two-year pilot aims to increase access to legal help in certain housing and family matters.
Sports
Djokovic ruling fits with Australia's tough immigration line
The treatment of tennis star Novak Djokovic by Australian immigration officials might seem harsh to people watching from afar.
Nation
Garbage and recyclables pile up as omicron takes its toll
The omicron variant is sickening so many sanitation workers around the U.S. that some cities have had to delay or suspend garbage or recycling pickup, angering residents shocked that governments can't perform this most basic of functions.