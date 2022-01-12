MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-06-07-08-09-10-13-14-16-21

(one, three, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-8-1

(eight, six, eight, one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $38 million