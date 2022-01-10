MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-04-08-09-10-11-13-16-17-19-20

(one, four, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-0-8

(nine, five, zero, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $300 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $27 million