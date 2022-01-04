MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-06-07-09-12-13-14-16-17-18-19

(two, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-3

(four, four, three)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-8-6

(one, nine, eight, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $575 million