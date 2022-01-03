MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-05-09-11-12-16-17-18-19-21

(one, two, five, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-6

(nine, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-3-5

(two, seven, three, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $522 million