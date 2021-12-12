MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-05-06-08-11-13-17-18-19-20-22
(two, five, six, eight, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
6-7-4-6
(six, seven, four, six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $148 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $320 million
