MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-05-06-08-10-12-14-16-17-19-20

(two, five, six, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-6

(one, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-9-5

(zero, four, nine, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $307 million