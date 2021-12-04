MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-03-05-06-10-12-13-15-20-21-22
(one, three, five, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
2-1-0
(two, one, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
9-8-1-6
(nine, eight, one, six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $278 million
Variety
