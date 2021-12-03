MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-05-06-07-08-12-16-18-19-22

(one, two, five, six, seven, eight, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-2-9

(one, four, two, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $278 million