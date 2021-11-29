MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-08-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-20

(three, four, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-7-9-7

(five, seven, nine, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $253 million