MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-06-07-12-13-15-16-18-19-20-21

(three, six, seven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-2

(seven, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-3-1

(nine, two, three, one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $253 million