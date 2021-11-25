MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

04-05-07-08-10-12-14-15-16-19-22

(four, five, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-3-7

(four, three, three, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $243 million