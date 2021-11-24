MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-06-07-08-09-10-12-17-19-21-22
(two, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
7-7-2
(seven, seven, two)
Pick 4 Midday
1-0-5-0
(one, zero, five, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
Business
Consumer spending rebounds despite rising October inflation
U.S. consumer spending rebounded by a solid 1.3% in October despite inflation that over the past year has accelerated faster than it has at any point in more than three decades.
Business
White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated
The Biden administration's vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel.
Business
For some recipe apps, your personal information is gravy
Like a Thanksgiving turkey, popular recipe apps are stuffed - with creepy tracking technology.
Nation
'Get Back' series dispels, and confirms, some Beatle myths
For 50 years, the fixed narrative had the Beatles' "Let it Be" recording session as a miserable experience with a band where members were sick of each other, sick of their work and in the process of breaking up.
Variety
Q&A: T-Pain talks new book, embracing his musical legacy
There may be a plethora of adjectives to describe music superstar T-Pain, but boring is never included. So when the idea of writing a book was presented, he knew what he would not be writing: an autobiography.