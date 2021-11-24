MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-06-07-08-09-10-12-17-19-21-22

(two, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-0-5-0

(one, zero, five, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $224 million