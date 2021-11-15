MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-05-06-08-09-10-13-15-16-19

(three, four, five, six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-8-0-5

(eight, eight, zero, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $180 million