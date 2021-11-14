MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-05-06-07-08-12-13-14-15-16-22
(one, five, six, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
5-8-7
(five, eight, seven)
Pick 4 Midday
6-4-2-6
(six, four, two, six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $180 million
WI Lottery
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
