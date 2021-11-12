MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
05-08-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-19
(five, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)
Pick 3 Midday
7-3-0
(seven, three, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
7-5-3-0
(seven, five, three, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $173 million
Nation
Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash
A man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when the small plane they were in crashed in a wooded area of northern New Jersey, according to state police.
Business
Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears
Britney Spears' independence day may finally have arrived.
Nation
Taylor Swift short film has fans excited for her "Red" redo
Taylor Swift's fans know how to look for careful clues and Easter eggs in her lyrics and music videos, so anticipation is high as the pop star drops a short film going deeper into her romantic life on a fan favorite song.
Sports
Coaches vs. Racism aims to be about more than basketball
The executive director of the Coaches vs. Racism campaign that brought men's college basketball teams from Michigan and Prairie View A&M to the nation's capital says he found inspiration for his new project from Coaches vs. Cancer.
Variety
WI Lottery
