MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

05-08-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-19

(five, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-3-0

(seven, five, three, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $173 million