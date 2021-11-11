MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-05-06-09-11-12-13-14-16-20-22

(three, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-0-8

(zero, zero, zero, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $173 million