MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-06-08-11-15-16-17-18-19

(one, two, three, six, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-1

(five, three, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-2-3

(two, two, two, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $160 million