MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-03-06-07-08-09-15-16-17-19-21
(two, three, six, seven, eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
2-7-4
(two, seven, four)
Pick 4 Midday
2-3-7-9
(two, three, seven, nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
More From Variety
