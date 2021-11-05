MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

05-10-11-12-13-15-16-17-19-21-22

(five, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-0

(zero, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-8-1-6

(five, eight, one, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $36 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $146 million