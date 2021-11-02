MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-06-07-09-10-13-14-17-18-22

(one, three, six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-4-5

(nine, four, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-9-5

(eight, seven, nine, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $132 million