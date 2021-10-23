MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-03-04-05-10-11-14-15-16-18-19
(one, three, four, five, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
Pick 3 Midday
8-4-2
(eight, four, two)
Pick 4 Midday
7-0-3-7
(seven, zero, three, seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
