MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-04-06-07-11-14-18-19-20-22

(two, three, four, six, seven, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-4-5

(nine, four, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-8-7

(eight, seven, eight, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $31 million