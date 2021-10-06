MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-07-08-09-12-14-17-18-19

(one, two, three, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-2-9

(four, zero, two, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million