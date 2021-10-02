MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-10-11-12-14-15-19-22

(three, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-2

(five, eight, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-0-7

(one, four, zero, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $620 million