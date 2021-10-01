MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-05-08-11-12-14-15-17-19-20-22
(one, five, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
1-6-8
(one, six, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
5-6-4-4
(five, six, four, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $620 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy
A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax.
Sports
Hey, he's funny. Brady showing his personality as Buccaneer
Reporters who covered Tom Brady for two decades in New England rarely expected anything enlightening or entertaining to emerge from the quarterback's mouth. Keep to the straight and narrow, reveal nothing about yourself or your team, and just win.
Nation
Ani DiFranco to be honored at John Lennon benefit show
When she was 9 years old, singer Ani DiFranco's guitar teacher gave her a Beatles songbook. She now has reason to consult it again.
Nation
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club'
Pat Robertson, who turned a tiny Virginia television station into a global religious broadcasting network, is stepping down after a half-century running the "700 Club" on daily TV, the Christian Broadcasting Network announced on Friday.
Nation
Judge saves US visas for some, not all lottery winners
A U.S. judge has set aside roughly 7,000 visas allowing people who won a lottery aimed at increasing the country's diversity to try to go to the United States after the government issued only a fraction of the visas allocated for the past year.