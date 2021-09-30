MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-04-09-11-13-14-15-16-17-22

(one, two, four, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-4

(seven, one, four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-3-8

(three, three, three, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $620 million