MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-04-05-07-08-11-12-13-18-19-21
(two, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
4-0-8
(four, zero, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
1-5-6-2
(one, five, six, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $570 million
WI Lottery
