MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-05-06-10-12-13-15-16-18-19

(two, three, five, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

7-5-1

(seven, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

6-5-4-0

(six, five, four, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $545 million